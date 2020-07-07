From One Sush to Another: Sushmita Remembers Sushant
The Aarya actor also wrote on Instagram that she loved Dil Bechara trailer.
The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, released on 6 July and it has made everyone emotional. From Bollywood industry to the late actor's fans, everyone showered love on the trailer and they promised to celebrate Sushant through his work.
Sushmita Sen, who made a terrific comeback with the web series Aarya, penned a beautiful note on Instagram for Sushant. She started by writing that even though she didn't know Sushant personally, she is getting to discover him through his work and the anecdotes from his life that fans keep sharing. "I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life-affirming smile".
Sushmita goes on to add that she wished she knew him personally and shared his love for the stars and the universe. "I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!" Sushmita signed off by showering all her love for the trailer.
A number of celebrities took to social media to remember Sushant through the trailer. Farhan Akhtar tweeted that the world has lost a talented actor way too soon.
Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others urged everyone to watch Dil Bechara, that premieres on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.
