From One Sush to Another: Sushmita Remembers Sushant

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, released on 6 July and it has made everyone emotional. From Bollywood industry to the late actor's fans, everyone showered love on the trailer and they promised to celebrate Sushant through his work.

Sushmita Sen, who made a terrific comeback with the web series Aarya, penned a beautiful note on Instagram for Sushant. She started by writing that even though she didn't know Sushant personally, she is getting to discover him through his work and the anecdotes from his life that fans keep sharing. "I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life-affirming smile".