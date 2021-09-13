WandaVision Gets Marvel Studios Its First Emmy Win
Marvel Studios' WandaVision won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics' for 'Agatha All Along'.
Marvel Studios got its first Emmy win thanks to its superhero show WandaVision which focuses on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).
In Saturday’s Creative Arts ceremony, the show got its first two Emmys for ‘Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)’ and ‘Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes’. The next day, WandaVision won the award for ‘original score’ for the song ‘Agatha All Along’, credited to songwriter duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
The production design for the show was handled by Mark Worthington while Sharon Davis and Kathy Orlando are credited as the Art Director and Set Decorator respectively. The second award was accepted by Costume Designer Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Supervisor Virginia Burton, and Assistant Costume Designers Joseph Feltus and Daniel Selon.
WandaVision was nominated for 23 Emmy awards this year including ‘Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series’, ‘Lead Actress in A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie’ (Elizabeth Olsen), and ‘Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie’ (Paul Bettany).
The show premiered on Disney+ in January and is directed by Matt Shakman, and is Marvel Studios’ first television outing. Marvel’s Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also has five nominations to its name including ‘Comedy or Drama (One-Hour) Sound Editing, and ‘Stunt Coordination’.
While this is the first Emmy win for Marvel Studios, Marvel Television won an Emmy for Netflix’s Jessica Jones under the ‘Main Title Theme Music’ category in 2016.
