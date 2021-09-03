'Shang-Chi' Critics' Review: Marvel Scores on Representation With Asian Hero
Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings releases in theatres on 3 September
The new Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is being talked about a lot, especially after reviews from critics. Be it the action sequences or the Asian representation, critics seem to be impressed by the movie.
Marvel's first martial arts film, which releases in theatres on 3 September, has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It stars Simu Liu in the title role, Awkwafina, plays his best friend Katy, Fala Chen will be seen as his sister Jiang Li, Tony Leung plays his father Wenwu, and Michelle Yeo as his aunt Ying Nan respectively.
Here's what some critics have to say:
"The most obscure Marvel Cinematic Universe character to get his own stand-alone movie to date, the comic book mega-company’s 'Master of Kung Fu' may not be a household name (not yet, at least), but you wouldn’t know that from 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', a flashy, Asian-led visual effects extravaganza that gives the second-tier hero the same over-the-top treatment that big-timers like Hulk and Thor typically get. The result broadens the brand’s spectrum of representation once again, offering audiences of Asian descent the kind of empowerment for which 'Black Panther' paved the way a few years back.Peter Debruge, Variety
"When the film gets into its set pieces, it’s really nothing like anything the MCU has attempted thus far. Of course, fans of martial arts cinema will see this as old hat, but Cretton and his stunt team (lead by the late, great Brad Allan) have fused the kineticism and fluidity of classic kung-fu movies with the VFX-laden worlds of Marvel to create something new and exciting”.Matt Goldberg, Collider
“Shang-Chi, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, attempts to shake up the Marvel formula by infusing it with martial-arts action and fairy-tale fantasy and grounding it in Chinese and Asian American culture. And while its disparate elements don’t meld together as smoothly as they should, they do, in the end, add up to a superhero movie fresh and fun enough to feel worth a spin”.Angie Han, The Hollywood Reporter
"'Shang-Chi' is a Marvel movie that doesn't feel like a Marvel movie, with a fresh, snappy tone that has a lot in common with 2015's 'Ant-Man', which also felt like a departure from the franchise formula at the time. Simu Liu is flawless in the role of Shang-Chi. Every choice he makes on-screen builds Shang's character from a hero most people hadn't heard of to an invaluable personality the MCU can bank on for years to come”.Alexis Nedd, Mashable
