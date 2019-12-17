‘Frozen 2’ Becomes India’s Highest Grossing Animation Film
Walt Disney’s Frozen 2 has crossed $1 billion in its worldwide collections. The movie grossed $366.5 million in the US and $666 million internationally, taking the worldwide total to $1.032 billion. In 2013, Frozen earned $1.28 billion at the global box office, and became the top-grossing animated film of all time.
The sequel has also become the highest grossing animation movie in India, crossing the business of Incredibles 2. The film has earned Rs 42.52 crores at the Indian box office.
Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the story is set three years after the events of the first film. Elsa hears a strange voice calling her from the forest and she and her sister Anna set off on a journey to confront a family secret and save her kingdom.
Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood and Jason Ritter. The Hindi version of the film had the Chopra sisters, Priyanka and Parineeti lending their voices to the lead characters of Elsa and Anna.
Jumanji: The Next Level has also been doing good business at the box office, as it has earned a total of Rs 27.66 crores in India.
