‘Frozen 2’ Becomes India’s Highest Grossing Animation Film

Walt Disney’s Frozen 2 has crossed $1 billion in its worldwide collections. The movie grossed $366.5 million in the US and $666 million internationally, taking the worldwide total to $1.032 billion. In 2013, Frozen earned $1.28 billion at the global box office, and became the top-grossing animated film of all time.

The sequel has also become the highest grossing animation movie in India, crossing the business of Incredibles 2. The film has earned Rs 42.52 crores at the Indian box office.