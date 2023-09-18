ADVERTISEMENT
TIFF 2023 Full Winners List: Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction' Wins Big

'American Fiction' took home the People's Choice Award at TIFF 2023.

TIFF 2023 Full Winners List: Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction' Wins Big
The annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) closed on 17 September after a successful two-week run of buzzy world premieres and screenings of previous favourites from the circuit. The festival's top prize, the People's Choice Award, was bagged by filmmaker Cord Jefferson's American Fiction, starring Jeffrey Wright.

Have a look at the full list of winners here:

People’s Choice Award: American Fiction (dir Cord Jefferson)

People’s Choice Documentary Award: Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (dir Robert McCallum)

People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award: Dicks: The Musical (dir Larry Charles)

Platform Award: Dear Jassi (dir Tarsem Singh Dhandwar)

Best Canadian Feature Film: Solo (dir Sophie Dupuis)

Best Short Film: Electra (dir Daria Kascheeva)

Best Canadian Short: Motherland (dir Jasmin Mozaffari)

#ShareHerJourney Award: She (dir Renee Zhan)

NETPAC Award: A Match (dir Jayant Digambar Somalkar)

FIPRESCI Jury Award: Seagrass (dir Meredith Hama-Brown)

Amplify Voices Award for Best BIPOC Canadian Feature: Kanaval (dir Henri Pardo)

Amplify Voices Award for Best BIPOC Canadian First Feature: Tautuktavuk (dir Carol Kunnuk and Lucy Tulugarjuk)

Amplify Voices BIPOC Canadian Trailblazer Award: Damon D’Oliveira

Changemaker Award: We Grown Now (dir Minhal Baig)

