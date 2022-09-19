ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Actor Deepa Found Dead At Her Chennai Apartment; Note Recovered

While her friends and family grieve her shocking demise, the police investigate her death.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Tamil Actor Deepa Found Dead At Her Chennai Apartment; Note Recovered
i

Popularly known as Deepa, 29-year-old Tamil actor, Pauline Jessica was found dead at her Chennai apartment. The Koyambedu police filed a case and also recovered a note from her diary.

According to ETimes, the actor's friend, Prabhakaran went over to her apartment to check on her, after her family's calls went unanswered. Upon finding her dead, he alerted her family and also informed the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mortal remains of the actor have been sent for post-mortem, while the Koyambedu police investigate her death and look into the legitimacy of her note.

The Andhra-based actor was best known for her roles in films like Thupparivalan (2017) and Vaaitha (2022).

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

Also Read

Why Language Matters: Guidelines for Reporting on Suicides

Why Language Matters: Guidelines for Reporting on Suicides

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Tamil Cinema   Deepa 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×