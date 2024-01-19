ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

It’s SRK's 'Pathaan' & 'Jawan' vs 'John Wick 4' at Vulture's 2023 Stunt Awards

'Jawan' received a nomination in the categories of Best Stunt in an Action Film and Best Vehicular Stunt.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In the year 2023, Shah Rukh Khan undeniably dominated the film industry with films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. As he continues to make waves with his remarkable achievements, his latest ventures, Jawan and Pathaan, have garnered numerous nominations in Vulture's Annual Stunt Awards for 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shah Rukh's Jawan is nominated in the Best Stunt in an Action Film category, where it contends with formidable titles such as The Equalizer 3, Extraction 2, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.

Additionally, the Atlee-directed film has secured a nomination in the Best Vehicular Stunt category, facing competition from films like Fast X, Ferrari, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.

In another feat, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's collaboration in Pathaan earned a nomination in the Best Aerial Stunt category, where it competes with other acclaimed titles such as Extraction 2, Godzilla Minus One, Kandahar, and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.

Furthermore, both SRK films find themselves nominated in the prestigious category of Best Overall Action Film, an accolade recognizing the best film for overall stunt work. The contenders in this category include Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One, Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, and Joel Kinnaman's Silent Night, among other notable entries.

SRK's films Pathaan and Jawaan were hugely successful at the box office as well.

Also Read

69th Filmfare Awards Nominations List: Ranbir Kapoor, SRK Get 'Best Actor' Nod

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

Topics:  Jawan   Shah Rukh Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: