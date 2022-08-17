ADVERTISEMENT

'Shantaram': First Look of Charlie Hunnam's Mumbai-Based Series Unveiled

The show is set in 1980s Mumbai.

The first look of Shantaram was revealed recently. Charlie Hunnam is helming Apple TV's highly anticipated series. The series is based on the book by Gregory David Roberts.

Moroever, the Apple Original series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

The show is set in 1980s Mumbai. The story tells the life of a man named Lin who lives in Mumbai who is also a bank robber from Melborne. The narrative is seemingly both a thriller and a love story.

Shantaram is to be produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

