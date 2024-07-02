Shah Rukh Khan to Be Honoured With the Locarno Film Festival Career Award

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will receive the Honorary Leopard achievement award from the Locarno Film Festival, recognising his outstanding career in Indian cinema, which includes over 100 films in various genres, the festival announced on Tuesday.
Shah Rukh will receive the award on 10 August at Piazza Grande. The festival will also screen one of his most celebrated films, Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On 11 August, Shah Rukh will participate in a conversation at the Forum @Spazio Cinema.
Locarno Film Festival on X posted about Shah Rukh Khan, calling him "a true Indian superstar, a symbol of the vitality of Hindi-language cinema"
In a statement, the Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival Giona A. Nazzaro said, “To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan in Locarno is a dream come true! The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films. A true ‘people’s hero’, sophisticated and down to earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times.”
The 77th edition of Locarno will run 7-17 Aug
