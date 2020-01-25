Pak Film ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ Causes Uproar for Being Anti-Religion

An upcoming Pakistani film, Zindagi Tamasha has attracted a lot of uproar from a far-right religious party even before its release.

The film by Sarmad Ali Sultan, a known director and actor in Pakistan, was slated for release on 24 January after getting clearance from various censor boards in the country. But as the film’s trailer made its way on YouTube earlier this month, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), headed by firebrand cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, has demanded to halt the film’s release.

The TLP, in a press statement, claimed that the film showed “tenets of Islam” in a negative light and such a thing could “force people to move away from religion”. “This film should not release at any cost. (Releasing this film) would be equivalent to testing the patience of Muslims in the Islamic republic,” the statement further said.