Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra Backed 'To Kill A Tiger' Loses to This Documentary

India-set Canadian documentary To Kill A Tiger was nominated at this year's Oscars in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. As the winner was announced, the film lost to 20 Days in Mariupol. The other nominees in the category were Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters.

To Kill A Tiger is directed by Delhi-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, and is available for streaming on Netflix.