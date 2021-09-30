ADVERTISEMENT
Critics' Review: Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' is Extravagantly Satisfying
Daniel Craig's final James Bond film, No Time to Die, has impressed critics.
Daniel Craig's fifth and final James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been receiving a lot of appreciation. After a number of delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the film premiered at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.
Here's what critics have to say:
"It’s better than good. It’s magnificent. After a stunning opening entry (Casino Royale) and three middling instalments of water-treading inanity, a Daniel Craig Bond has finally delivered on its promise".Kevin Maher, The Times
"'No Time To Die' is startling, exotically self-aware, funny and confident, and perhaps most of all it is big: big action, big laughs, big stunts and however digitally it may have been contrived, and however wildly far-fetched, 'No Time To Die' looks like it is taking place in the real world, a huge wide open space that we’re all longing for".Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian
"'No Time to Die', the 27th movie in the James Bond franchise and the last to star Daniel Craig, isn’t the best Bond movie. Yet it may be the greatest. At two hours and 43 minutes, it’s too long and too overstuffed with plot—more isn’t always better. And it features one of the dullest villains in the series’ history, played by Rami Malek in mottled skin and dumb silky PJs. But forget all that. 'No Time to Die', its flaws notwithstanding, is perfectly tailored to the actor who is, to me, the best Bond of all. With his fifth movie as 007, Craig is so extraordinary he leaves only scorched earth behind. There will be other Bonds for those who want them. For everyone else, there’s Craig".Stephanie Zacharak, Time
"[Director] Cary Joji Fukunaga's extravagantly satisfying, bulgingly proportioned last chapter to the Craig era, throws almost everything there is left to throw at 007 the series can come up with. We've been expecting you, Mr Bond, for quite some time, and what a joy and relief it is to have you back."Robbie Collin, The Telegraph
"Cary Joji Fukunaga has made a smashing piece of action cinema with 'No Time To Die' - it's just a shame it had to be a Bond film. What's most disappointing is how strangely anti-climatic the whole thing feels. Despite Phoebe Waller-Bridge's much-publicised contributions to the film's script, 'No Time to Die' hardly feels like the radical feminist rewrite we were promised."
