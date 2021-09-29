Pics: Daniel Craig, Kate Middleton, Lashana Lynch at the No Time To Die Premiere

The latest James Bond film No Time To Die had its grand premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London, after 18 months of delays. Daniel Craig, who will be seen as James Bond 007 for the last time in the film, was in attendance, along with No Time To Die co-stars Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, and Lashana Lynch.

Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the star-studded affair. While Daniel Craig wore a berry-red velvet jacket, the Duchess was a vision in gold in a Jenny Packam sequin gown.