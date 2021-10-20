Disney Shifts Release of 5 Marvel Films Including Wakanda Forever, The Marvels

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its comprehensive and interconnected plotlines, especially with respect to MCU’s multiverse plot, and Marvel had earlier delayed releases of several films due to the 2020 COVID pandemic.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was slated to release in March 2022 has been shifted to 6 May. Thor: Love and Thunder was supposed to release on the latter date but has now been pushed to 8 July 2022. The sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for 11 November 2022 and The Marvels has been postponed to 2023 (17 February).

The other film slated for a 2023 release is Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, scheduled to release on 28 July, 2023.

Two untitled movies planned to release in 2023 have been removed from the calendar. Sources told Variety that the delays were caused by production issues and not box office concerns.

Marvel Studios’ film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released in September and was a box office success. Among the MCU Phase 4 films, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home have retained their respective release dates this year. Chloe Zhao’s Eternals is scheduled to release on 5 November and Jon Watts’ Spider-Man is slated to release on 17 December.