ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel Reveals Phase 4 & 5 Plans Including 'Loki' S2 and 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Marvel announced two new films 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' for 2025.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Cinema
1 min read
Marvel Reveals Phase 4 & 5 Plans Including 'Loki' S2 and 'Daredevil: Born Again'
i

Disney announced several Marvel projects on Saturday at Comic-Con including Daredevil: Born Again, the next seasons for Loki and What If..., and Captain America: New World Order.

Here are some of the titles to expect from the MCU alongwith their release dates:

  • She-Hulk (17 August: Disney+)

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (11, November 2022)

  • Ant-Man And the Wasp: Quantumania (17 February 2023)

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (5 May 2023)

  • The Marvels (28 July, 2023)

  • Blade (3 November 2023)

  • Secret Invasion (2023: Disney+)

  • What If … season 2 (2023: Disney+)

  • Echo (2023: Disney+)

  • Loki season 2 (2023: Disney+)

  • Ironheart (2023: Disney+)

  • Agatha: Coven of Chaos (2023: Disney+)

  • Daredevil: Born Again (2024: Disney+)

  • Captain America: New World Order (3 May 2024)

  • Thunderbolts (26 July 2024)

  • Fantastic Four (8 November 2024)

  • Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2 May 2025)

  • Avengers: Secret Wars (7 November 2025)

The highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on 11 November 2022, will conclude the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 4. Phase 5 will be kicked off in 2023 with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Matt Murdock or Daredevil will also return with Daredevil: Born Again, starring Charlie Cox. Murdock is also part of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which premieres on 17 August.

Also Read

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Pays Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Pays Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×