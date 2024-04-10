Joker 2 Trailer: Watch Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga's Twisted Partnership

Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star as twisted lovers in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019's Joker. Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, with Gaga as Harley Quinn. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film features musical elements akin to "One From the Heart" and revolves around Arkham Asylum. The cast includes Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.
Take a look at the trailer:
The cast includes Zazie Beetz returning, alongside newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. Todd Phillips and Scott Silver wrote the film, with music by Hildur Guonadottir.
The 2019 Joker sparked both controversy and excitement, grossing over $1 billion globally and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film. It received 11 Oscar nominations and won Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor. The upcoming Joker: Folie a Deux, slated for release on 4 October, stands as the sole DC comic book blockbuster of 2024.
