'Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny' To Hit Indian Screens A Day Before US

Harrison Ford's final film as Indiana Joness is all set to release in India a day before its worldwide release.

On 29 June, a day before its global theatrical debut, Indian theatres will see the release of the Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Ford makes his final appearance as the famed archaeologist in the James Mangold-directed movie.

Walt Disney Studios India posted on Instagram, stating: “#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The film stars names like stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.

The action-adventure franchise was launched in 1981 with the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The other films in the franchise are Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). The fourth film in the series was 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Topics:  Indiana Jones 

