'Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny' To Hit Indian Screens A Day Before US

The film stars names like stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.

The action-adventure franchise was launched in 1981 with the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The other films in the franchise are Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). The fourth film in the series was 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.