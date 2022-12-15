'My turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed': Henry Cavill Retires As Superman
"We can mourn for a bit, but then, we must remember...Superman is still around," Henry Cavill wrote.
Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman as per a post shared by him on social media. The Enola Holmes actor shared the heartbreaking news months after announcing his return as the beloved superhero.
The note read, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”
He added, “For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”
Moreover, Henry Cavill left The Witcher after filming for season 3. And he has now been replaced by Liam Hemsworth. The news of his departure came around the same time it was announced that he would return as Superman. He was last seen making a guest appearance as Superman in the film Black Adam.
Topics: Superman Henry Cavill
