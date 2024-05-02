'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Joins Hansal Mehta Series ‘Gandhi’

Joining Tom Felton in the cast are British actors James Murray, Jonno Davies, Molly Wright, Simon Lennon, Ralph Adeniyi, Libby Mai, and Lindon Alexander. The series is produced by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment.

Tom Felton spoke openly about his role to Deadline, "I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London."

"It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honour and pleasure," he added.

Felton is known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, as well as roles in Rise of the Planet of the Apes.