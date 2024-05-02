'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Joins Hansal Mehta Series ‘Gandhi’

Tom Felton, known for his role in Harry Potter, has joined the cast of Gandhi, a streaming series directed by Hansal Mehta for Applause Entertainment, as per a report by Deadline.
As per the report, he'll portray Josiah Oldfield, Gandhi's close friend during his time studying law in London. Pratik Gandhi stars as Gandhi, with Bhamini Oza, Pratik's real-life partner, playing Kasturba Gandhi, Mahatma's wife.
Joining Tom Felton in the cast are British actors James Murray, Jonno Davies, Molly Wright, Simon Lennon, Ralph Adeniyi, Libby Mai, and Lindon Alexander. The series is produced by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment.
Tom Felton spoke openly about his role to Deadline, "I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London."
"It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honour and pleasure," he added.
Felton is known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, as well as roles in Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
