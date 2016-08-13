Being Alfred Hitchcock: A Legend On And Off The Screen

Calling Alfred Hitchcock the master of suspense is limiting the brilliance of a filmmaker, who subverted, manipulated and entertained so many different audiences for so long. We celebrate Hitchcock on his birth anniversary as one of the greatest artists of the last century, who will live as long as we experience primal emotions like fear and guilt.

It took François Truffaut an entire book to describe his greatness, but we don’t have that liberty here. In five points, here’s a feeble attempt on our part to illustrate why the inventive master was perhaps the coolest man to grace cinema history.