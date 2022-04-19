'Bend It Like Beckham': The Problem with South Asian Representation 20 Years On

Chadha’s film explored not only the dichotomies of the South Asian diaspora but also navigated interracial relationships, queer subtexts and gender stereotypes with humour. Unlike Mira Nair and Deepa Mehta's more serious tonality, who rose to fame around the same time. Much has changed since then, but much remains the same. Although efforts are being made to diversify characters in the western film industry, many of these attempts fall flat.

Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico seemingly brushes over her Indianess as an afterthought. Rajesh Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory, on the other hand, played into racist stereotypes to elicit laughter. Both these shows portrayed a one-dimensional take on South Asian representation, possibly because they didn’t want to alienate their white audience.

Mindy Kaling’s characters in The Office and The Mindy Project don’t focus too much on the character's cultural background. She actively chooses to keep their Indianness at bay. Never Have I Ever, on the other end, dives headfirst into the Indian cultural context - with an overbearing parent, an overachiever cousin and a bookish but attempting to be sexually active main lead. It’s a South Asian take on the predominantly white American teen drama genre. Albeit, flawed with its sometimes caricaturish representation, it doesn’t shy away from overtly talking about South Asian culture. A welcome change from the barrage of films that represent South Asians only as terrorists or villains.