Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Hollywood’s Endless Nostalgia Fetishisation

Nostalgia, in the grimy hands of Hollywood, has turned into a pyramid scheme. Those who grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s are making movies and shows that recycle the glory of the era’s greatest hits for their generational peers, who are then recruiting the generations that came after them to spread the word about why they should long for a past they never lived. JJ Abrams has made a whole career out of it. So have the Duffer brothers. And now Jason Reitman dips into what is essentially family legacy with Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The casual observer might mistake the new Ghostbusters for a Stranger Things special. In Season 2 of the Netflix series, the four kids dress up as the four heroes of the 1984 classic for Halloween. Finn Wolfhard’s Mike and Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas argue over who should be Bill Murray’s character Peter Venkman.