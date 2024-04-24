FTII's Student Film 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' Selected at Cannes

FTTI's student film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know has been selected in the La Cinef competitive section for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made by Cannes on Tuesday, 23 April.

The film has been selected among 18 other short films, of which 14 are live-action and 4 animated films. Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know is the only Indian film in the La Cinef section of the festival, and has been selected from 2,263 films submitted by film schools all across the globe.