Filmmaker Steven Spielberg To Be Honoured By Berlin Film Festival

Steven Spielberg will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, touted to be the event’s top prize.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg will be honoured for his life’s work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. He will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear which is touted to be the event’s top prize.

Spielberg’s productions have included E.T, Schindler’s List, The Indiana Jones franchise, West Side Story, Jaws and more. The Berlin festival will screen his latest film, The Fabelmans. The filmmaker has made a wide range of films throughout his career. Moroever, he has created over 100 films and has been nominated for many Oscars.

Festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, “With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams.”

The Berlin event will run from 16 to 26 February. This one of the most important film festivals in Europe.

