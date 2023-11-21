'Delighted': Ekta Kapoor on Being Honoured at International Emmy Awards 2023

Producer Ekta Kapoor has been honoured with the International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York. The award was presented by the author Deepak Chopra at the ceremony held in New York.
Ekta took to social media to post a video of the award and write, "India I’m bringing home YOUR Emmy."
Ekta has become the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the honour. She said in a statement after her win, “I’m delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I’ve always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience’s love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT. Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. The unexpected turns this journey took are a testament to the power of love showered by the people of India and beyond. My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences.”
Vir Das also won the International Emmy for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing.
