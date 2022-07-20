Disney To Soon Lose Copyright Of Original Mickey Mouse

Daniel Mayeda who is the ​​associate director of the Documentary Film Legal Clinic at UCLA School of Law told The Guardian, about the potential limitations to this, stating, “You can use the Mickey Mouse character as it was originally created to create your own Mickey Mouse stories or stories with this character. But if you do so in a way that people will think of Disney – which is kind of likely because they have been investing in this character for so long – then in theory, Disney could say you violated my trademark.”

Moreover, over the years, Mickey Mouse has gone through several transformations in his physical appearance and personality. So even though Disney will lose the copyright of the first version it will retain copyrights for the other versions until they reach the 95-year mark.