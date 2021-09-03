Femme Fatale Retellings: Anti-heroes in Cruella deVil, Maleficent & Harley Quinn

A Deeper Dive: Who Are These Women?

The character of Maleficent can be traced as far as the 19th century, to a story called ‘Lang Live’ in ‘Percefrost’. However, in the story, Maleficent’s ‘predecessor’ could be the goddess Themis, who is angered when her offering falls short of the other goddesses. The princess Zellandine, cursed, falls asleep. The prince, Troylus, is berated till he impregnates a sleeping Zellandine (yes, that is sexual assault—a theme that is consistent across almost all variations of the story).

That is, however, a loose relation. Giambattista Basile’s ‘Sole, Luna, e Talia’ has no witch, no ‘curse’. But the princess does fall into a slumber because of a splinter of flax. Again, a king impregnates her (sigh) and returns to his wife. His wife is now the villain, driven by jealousy, and tries to kill the princess and the kids.