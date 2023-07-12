Celine Song's 'Past Lives' & the Quiet Contemplation of Longing In Cinema

Song’s feature, for instance, contemplates the hope of longing and its pain. In the film, childhood sweethearts Nora and Hae Sung lose touch after she emigrates to another country but they reconnect after 12 years. As they rekindle their connection, the gaping distance between them gnaws at her and she decisively takes a ‘break.’

Life goes on, she marries a Jewish man and 12 years later, Hae Sung decides to visit her. Upon their meeting, she asks why he decided to reconnect after so long and he responds, “I just wanted to see you one more time.”

Nothing is left to chance in Past Lives – decisions are deliberate. Hae Sung decides to get back in touch and Nora decides to lose touch.

In Past Lives, melancholy is ordinary. Its longing is peppered with awkward silences, humour and the desperate need to pause and savour a moment of what cannot be.