'Past Lives' Review: Celine Song’s Debut Film Has a Rare Understanding of Intimacy

Past Lives is a rare film that captures the intensity of yearning and actually understands human nature. Song captures the emotional heft of a past life that has morphed into a gut wrenching ‘What if?’ and the tranquility and maturity of long-term relationships. The scene at a bar, one the film opens with and returns to, encapsulates this brilliance. What does Arthur represent for Nora? And what does Hae Sung mean to her new life?

These are all questions that linger in the soft, morning air of New York as Nora and Hae Sung sit facing each other in silence for the first time in a while.