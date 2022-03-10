'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken For Bank Robber; Handcuffed

The teller misinterpreted the situation and thought it to be a bank robbery. They alerted the seniors, who immediately called the cops.

The Atlanta Police then came to the bank and detained two of Ryan's colleagues, who were waiting outside in a car. The Variety report also stated that Ryan’s colleagues were detained in the back of a police vehicle and the filmmaker was handcuffed and taken out of the bank by two officers. Upon verifying his identity and his Bank of America account, the police released him and his colleagues.

Ryan told Variety, "This incident should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

A Bank of America spokesperson said, “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.”