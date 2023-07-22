'Barbie' Box Office Day 1: Margot Robbie-Starrer Collects Rs 5 Crore in India

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, has had a decent start at the India box office. As per reports the film, that released on Friday (21 July), has collected Rs 5 crore. Barbie's release has clashed with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, that collected over Rs 13 crore on the very first day.
As per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Barbie had 41.61 percent English occupancy on Friday. Interestingly, Gerwig's film is performing better than Nolan's in the United States. A report in Variety states that Barbie has already raked in $22.3 million in the US, whereas Oppenheimer has collected $10.5 million so far.
After a not-so-great period at the box office, the release of both the movies has come as a relief. They are expected to do a business of Rs 120-140 crore at the Indian box office in the first week itself. Last week’s Mission Impossible 7 and is also performing well and has collected more than Rs 80 crore in India so far.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)