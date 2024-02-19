Oppenheimer to Anatomy of a Fall: When & Where to Watch the BAFTA-Winning Films

On Sunday (18 February), the 77th British Academy Film Awards were handed out in London and it was a near-sweep for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The Emma Stone-starrer Poor Things wasn't far behind with the accolades either. With so many brilliant films awarded, the desire to watch them is only natural. So, here's where you can watch the films that went home with 2024 BAFTA awards.
1. Oppenheimer
The biggest winner at the 2024 BAFTA awards was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, as many of you might’ve expected. If you didn’t manage to catch the film when it was in theatres, you can rent the film on Prime Video or Zee 5. It’s also available on Apple TV and YouTube. At the BAFTA’s the film won awards under the ‘Best Film’, ‘Leading Actor’ (Cillian Murphy), ‘Supporting Actor’ (Robert Downey Jr), ‘Director’ (Christopher Nolan), ‘Original Score’, ‘Cinematography’, and ‘Editing’ categories.
2. Poor Things
Another film that has been making waves in the awards circuit is Emma Stone-starrer Poor Things. The film took home BAFTA awards under the ‘Leading Actress’ (Emma Stone), ‘Make-up and hair’, ‘Costume Design’, ‘Production Design’, and ‘Special Visual Effects’ categories. While it isn’t currently available to stream, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the film will be available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video among other video-on-demand platforms on 27 February. Whether it will also hit platforms in India at the same time remains to be seen.
3. The Holdovers
The Holdovers which won awards for ‘Supporting actress’ (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), and ‘Casting’, released in theatres in India on 16 February. So, to use movie trailer lingo, you can catch the film in a theatre near you.
4. The Zone of Interest
Jonathan Glazer’s film follows the story of a Nazi commandant Rudolf Hoss and his wife who move into a new home close to the Auschwitz concentration camp. The Zone of Interest won the ‘Outstanding British Film’, ‘Film not in the English language’, and ‘Sound’ awards at the 2024 BAFTAs. There is little to no information available about the film’s release in India but considering the Oscars are scheduled for 10 March, the film might soon hit streaming services.
5. The Boy and the Heron
If you’re a fan of animated films (especially the ones from Studio Ghibli), you’ve definitely heard about The Boy and the Heron and are probably waiting for its release in India. While there has been no official announcement about the film’s release here, there is a glimmer of hope. The Singapore-based film distributor company Encore Films responded to a fan’s query on their Instagram channel and wrote, “Yes, we are bringing The Boy and The Heron to India. Stay tuned!” Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron won the BAFTA for the ‘Animated Film’ category.
6. Anatomy of a Fall
This ‘Original Screenplay’ BAFTA winner is also showing in theatres in India. The film features Sandra Hüller as a novelist Sandra Voyter who is on trial after her husband’s untimely death.
7. Crab Day
This heartwarming short film that won the ‘British Short Animation’ BAFTA tells the story of a young boy who must kill his first crab as part of his fishing community’s annual ritual and to win his father’s approval. The Ross Stringer directorial is available to view on YouTube on the BAFTA channel.
8. Jellyfish and Lobster
Yasmin Afifi’s film Jellyfish and Lobster won the ‘British short film’ award on BAFTA night. This poignant and impactful film features two care home residents who meet each other by chance and strike up a friendship and soon make an enchanting discovery. The film is also available on the official BAFTA YouTube channel.
Beyond this list, the ‘Adapted Screenplay’ winner American Fiction and the ‘Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer’ winner Earth Mama don’t have Indian release dates yet.
