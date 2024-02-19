Oppenheimer to Anatomy of a Fall: When & Where to Watch the BAFTA-Winning Films

If you’re a fan of animated films (especially the ones from Studio Ghibli), you’ve definitely heard about The Boy and the Heron and are probably waiting for its release in India. While there has been no official announcement about the film’s release here, there is a glimmer of hope. The Singapore-based film distributor company Encore Films responded to a fan’s query on their Instagram channel and wrote, “Yes, we are bringing The Boy and The Heron to India. Stay tuned!” Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron won the BAFTA for the ‘Animated Film’ category.