Twitter Roasts Academy for Reviving 2016’s #OscarsSoWhite

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were announced on 13 January, saw a revival of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag that began trending on social media in response to the Academy’s non-inclusive line-up in 2016. Many have criticised this year’s predominately white nominees and general lack of diversity.

While Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is in the running for Best Picture, six of the nine contenders, including The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, are centred around white men.