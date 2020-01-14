Twitter Roasts Academy for Reviving 2016’s #OscarsSoWhite
The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were announced on 13 January, saw a revival of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag that began trending on social media in response to the Academy’s non-inclusive line-up in 2016. Many have criticised this year’s predominately white nominees and general lack of diversity.
While Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is in the running for Best Picture, six of the nine contenders, including The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, are centred around white men.
Jennifer Lopez (Hustler), Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), Awkwafina (The Farewell) and Lupita Nyong’o (Us), were among the actors of colour who were snubbed for their performances this year. Cynthia Erivo, who plays American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, is the only nonwhite actor nominated. Some social media users have highlighted the irony of having Issa Rae and John Cho, both people of colour, as hosts for the nomination ceremony, likening them to token diversity hires.
The Academy is also being criticised for only featuring men in the Best Director category, despite many of 2019’s acclaimed films being helmed by female directors, such as Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (It’s Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood) and Marielle Heller (Hustlers). The nominees include Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).
Host Issa Rae’s reaction while announcing the nominations in this category didn’t go unnoticed on social media. “Congratulations to those men,” she deadpanned during the livestream.
Many have also questioned the inclusion of Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker in 11 categories, including Best Picture, Director and Leading Actor, especially considering the sharp criticism the film received for glorifying misogyny, violence and toxic masculinity.
