Oscars 2020: ‘Joker’, ‘Once Upon a Time...’ Among Nominees
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) have announced the nominations for the 2020 Oscars. As predicted, Joker, Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Taika Waititi’s JoJo Rabbit are among the contenders for Best Picture. Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron have been nominated in the Lead Actress category for Marriage Story and Bombshell, respectively. Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix are in the running for Lead Actor.
The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, 9 February, 2020.
Here’s the full list of nominees.
Best Picture
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Directing
- The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
- Joker - Todd Phillips
- 1917 - Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Bong Joon Ho
Lead Actress
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Woman
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger - Judy
Lead Actor
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
- Knives Out - Written by Ryan Johnson
- Marriage Story - Written by Noah Baumbach
- 1917 - Written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Written by Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman - Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit - Screenplay by Taika Waititi
- Joker - Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Sliver
- Little Women - Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes - Written by Anthony McCarten
Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Short Subject
- In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone - Carol Dysinger
- Life Overtakes Me - Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas
- St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
- Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix
Best International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi - Jan Komasa
- Honeyland - Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
- Les Miserables - Ladj Ly
- Pain and Glory - Pedro Almodovar
- Parasite - Bong Joon Ho
Documentary Feature
- American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert
- The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjar
- The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan
- For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev
Animated Short Film
- Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva
- Hair Love - Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
- Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrickson
- Memorable - Bruno Collet, Jean-Francois Le Corre
- Sister - Siqi Song
Live Action Short Film
- Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur, Marcia Garcia Turgeon
- Nefta Football Club - Yves Plat, Damien Megherbi
- The Neighbors’ Window - Marshall Curry
- Saria - Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre
- A Sister - Delphine Girard
Original Score
- Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story - Randy Newman
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
Sound Editing
- Ford V Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
- Joker - Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 - Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood, David Acord
Costume Design
- The Irishman - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo
- Joker - Mark Bridges
- Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
Sound Mixing
- Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano
- Ford V Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A Morrow
- Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland
- 1917 - Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler, Mark Ulano
Original Song
- ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ - Toy Story 4
- ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ - Rocketman
- ‘I’m Standing With You’ - Breakthrough
- ‘Into the Unknown’ - Frozen 2
- ‘Stand Up’ - Harriet
Visual Effects
- Avengers Endgame
- The Irishman
- 1917
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
