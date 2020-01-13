Oscars 2020: ‘Joker’, ‘Once Upon a Time...’ Among Nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) have announced the nominations for the 2020 Oscars. As predicted, Joker, Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Taika Waititi’s JoJo Rabbit are among the contenders for Best Picture. Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron have been nominated in the Lead Actress category for Marriage Story and Bombshell, respectively. Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix are in the running for Lead Actor.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, 9 February, 2020.

Here’s the full list of nominees.