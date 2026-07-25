'The Odyssey' Culture War: What Critics on Both Sides Missed

In the pre-social media era, the decision to watch a film was a fairly simple one. Usually this decision would be based on the director’s oeuvre, the leading actors, and/or the basic premise, genre or plot of the film.

For example, in the mid-noughties, if you had been a fan of Steven Spielberg’s previous work, chances were that you would be willing to spend time and money on watching his latest film in a theatre.

One also had the option of picking up a newspaper or a magazine to read a professional review of the film. Things have changed drastically since then. We now live in a post-truth world where a small but vocal minority can come to dominate the discourse at any given time. This extends to the critique of films. Often the ill-informed lay person gets more traction on social media than a professional film critic.

The Odyssey has become the latest recipient of unenlightened criticism around the world.