‘Alia & Katrina Contacted Me After Priyanka Called Them’: Zoya on ‘Jee Le Zaraa'

Zoya further said that Farhan approached her with an idea, “Farhan had an idea that he had bounced, saying 'I want to do this with girls'. He had come up with it and wanted to do this. He had told me one line. And very independently I was contacted by the actresses (Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif) not knowing about Farhan saying that, 'We want to work together' because Priyanka had called them. It just aligned. And I think if this had happened 10 years ago, it would have happened if these were the same players."

Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared a picture with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She captioned the picture, “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast.”