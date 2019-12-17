How Can They Divide Us in the Name of Religion?: Zeeshan on CAA

Speaking to The Quint earlier Ayyub said, “CAB definitely has many problems. The biggest problem I’d say is that one needs to see if it’s a Citizenship Amendment Bill or Constitution Amendment Bill. Because the ‘We the people’ opening of the constitution itself, you have changed, and the fabric of that itself. The idea of secularism mentioned in our constitution has been hit directly. CAB also directly states that people of a particular religion will be treated differently.”

He added, “But my main point is that to force people to identify on the grounds of religion, to cause polarisation in the society, and to alter the basic fabric of our constitution, of our country, is wrong. I can’t think of any nation that has moved forward in the name of religion and has found success and progress, and benefited the people of its country. Every country (that tried to do this) has only suffered.”