CAA Protests: AMU & Jamia Shut Till 5 Jan After Violent Crackdown
After Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was closed following crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh police, the Islamic seminary in Lucknow Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama has been shut down till 5 January.
The decision comes after students came out to protest against police action in Delhi and Aligarh over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests late on Sunday, 15 December.
At the epicentre of protests – the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University were seen leaving the campus with their luggage on 16 December morning, as the varsity now remains closed till 5 January.
The Nadwa college students, who are supporting Jamia Millia students, had allegedly pelted stones at the police on Monday, 16 December, when they were stopped from coming out of the institution.
In a related development, the Integral University in Lucknow (a private university) has also been shut down for three days after students staged demonstrations to express solidarity with their counterparts who are agitating against the CAA.
AMU Shut Till 5 Jan, Exam Schedule Later
The AMU administration Sunday, 15 December, announced that the institution will remain closed till 5 January after clashes broke out between police and students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act near the campus gate.
"All other offices will remain open as usual and the closure of the university is for the purpose of reading and examination only. The remaining examination will be conducted after 05/01/2020," the Registrar said in a statement.
He said the schedule for examination will be notified later.
Police have sealed all gates to the campus. Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and teargas to control the situation.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)