CAA Protests: AMU & Jamia Shut Till 5 Jan After Violent Crackdown

After Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was closed following crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh police, the Islamic seminary in Lucknow Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama has been shut down till 5 January.

The decision comes after students came out to protest against police action in Delhi and Aligarh over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests late on Sunday, 15 December.

At the epicentre of protests – the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University were seen leaving the campus with their luggage on 16 December morning, as the varsity now remains closed till 5 January.

The Nadwa college students, who are supporting Jamia Millia students, had allegedly pelted stones at the police on Monday, 16 December, when they were stopped from coming out of the institution.