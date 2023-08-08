Zeenat Aman Calls Dharmendra Her 'Favourite Co-Star'; Shares Throwback Pics

She began her caption by saying, "Some personal opinions, two throwback images, and an anecdote… catalysed by the discovery of these pictures yesterday! Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a costar to, Dharm ji was a favourite. Yes, he was strikingly handsome, but more importantly he was a down to earth gentleman. There were no pretences or airs about him, and that made me feel most comfortable on set.

"Dharm ji and I starred in a number of films together, including the international heist Shalimar. If you recall, I previously shared that this film was simultaneously shot in English and Hindi to cater to both audiences. Well, Dharm ji required assistance with his English dialogues and I required help with my Hindi. And so, post the daily shoot you would find each of us with our respective tutors, studiously running our lines for hours! These pictures aren’t from Shalimar though," she added.