Zeenat Aman Calls Dharmendra Her 'Favourite Co-Star'; Shares Throwback Pics

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to Instagram on 8 August to share some throwback pictures of herself with her "favourite co-star," Dharmendra. In her post, the actor reflected on gender role reversal and her previous films like Shalimar and Katilon Ke Kaatil.
She began her caption by saying, "Some personal opinions, two throwback images, and an anecdote… catalysed by the discovery of these pictures yesterday! Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a costar to, Dharm ji was a favourite. Yes, he was strikingly handsome, but more importantly he was a down to earth gentleman. There were no pretences or airs about him, and that made me feel most comfortable on set.
"Dharm ji and I starred in a number of films together, including the international heist Shalimar. If you recall, I previously shared that this film was simultaneously shot in English and Hindi to cater to both audiences. Well, Dharm ji required assistance with his English dialogues and I required help with my Hindi. And so, post the daily shoot you would find each of us with our respective tutors, studiously running our lines for hours! These pictures aren’t from Shalimar though," she added.
Giving context about the pictures from the post, Zeenat added, "The first picture here is from the song 'Saare Bazaar Karenge Pyar' from the film Kaatilon Ke Kaatil. It’s an excellent number, with a full-fledged gender role reversal! I posted this image first because I think people should have the right to dress as they please, without being threatened or assaulted. Perhaps the picturization of the song was meant to be comical, but its message is clear - 'Will show the world how strong is love, the world will agree, will agree, that love is like this.'
"The second picture is from the film Jagir. And I chose it because our look was sizzling in this number. I had on a glittering silver jumpsuit and Dharm ji had a matching one in black leather! The song is called 'Naya Naya Hota Hain Purana Purana', which could be quite a good heading for an essay about my Instagram debut!"
She concluded her post by saying, "Have a wonderful day, everyone."
Zeenat has delivered several blockbusters in her career. Some of the iconic films in which she has worked include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer, among many others.
