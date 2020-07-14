You're the One Who Made Me Believe in Love: Rhea Remembers Sushant
It's been a month since Sushant passed away, and Rhea took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note.
It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, and his fans and friends are still trying to come to terms with the fact that the actor is no more. Sushant's close friend Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note about the gem of a person he was.
"Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."
Calling him the "greatest physicist", Rhea said she knows her friend is in a much more peaceful place now. "Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you", Rhea wrote.
Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also remembered his friend and brother with some behind-the-scenes photos of the duo goofing around on the sets.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.