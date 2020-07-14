You're the One Who Made Me Believe in Love: Rhea Remembers Sushant

It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, and his fans and friends are still trying to come to terms with the fact that the actor is no more. Sushant's close friend Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note about the gem of a person he was.

"Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."