'You Will Always be My Champion': Siddharth Apologises to Saina Nehwal
Siddharth was called out for his reaction to a tweet by Saina Nehwal.
Actor Siddharth took to Twitter on Tuesday, 11 January, to apologise to badminton player Saina Nehwal for his 'rude joke'. The actor was called out following his reaction to a tweet by Nehwal.
Siddharth asserted that his "word play" had "none of the malicious intent" that was attributed to it.
"I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment and anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that", Siddharth wrote.
“As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land. I, however, must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and i assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth (sic),” he added.
The Tweet
Responding to Nehwal's tweet in which she raised concerns about the breach in PM Narendra Modi's breach in security during his visit to Punjab, Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you #Rihanna".
This led to a huge outrage, after which Siddharth had clarified that ‘nothing disrespectful was intended.’ He tweeted, “Cock and bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading. Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."
NCW Calls Out Siddharth
The National Commission for Women had also issued a statement calling Siddharth’s remarks ‘misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman.’
The statement, shared by ANI, stated that NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the police asking for an FIR to be filed against the actor.
