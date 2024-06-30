'You Never Cease to Amaze Me': Manisha Koirala On Meeting Kamal Haasan

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan met recently, and Manisha took to Instagram to speak about the meeting. Manisha wrote how she’s Kamal’s ‘fan girl’ and can have ‘hours of conversation’ with him. They had worked together in Shankar’s hit 1996 film Indian, a sequel for which is releasing on 12 July.
Manisha wrote, "One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films n now fashion is his world !! He recommended amazing books which stretches one’s mind & soul..his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago..his cinematic understanding is unparalleled.. I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!! #fangirl #brilliantactor #oneofakind."
