'You Keep Me Humble': Virat Kohli on Wife Anushka Sharma After T20 World Cup Win

After the T20 World Cup win Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 internationals.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Virat Kohli conveyed his gratitude and love for his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, following India’s T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean a few days ago.

“None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared her joy on Instagram, revealing that her daughter Vamika was worried if the crying Indian players had someone to hug after their victory.

Take a look at the post:

Kohli’s announced his retirement from T20 internationals.

0

Topics:  Anushka Sharma   virat-anushka 

Read More
