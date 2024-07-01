'You Keep Me Humble': Virat Kohli on Wife Anushka Sharma After T20 World Cup Win

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Virat Kohli conveyed his gratitude and love for his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, following India’s T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean a few days ago.
“None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.
Take a look:
Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared her joy on Instagram, revealing that her daughter Vamika was worried if the crying Indian players had someone to hug after their victory.
Take a look at the post:
Kohli’s announced his retirement from T20 internationals.
