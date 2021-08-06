Deeply Pained by False Allegations by My Wife: Honey Singh Issues Statement
Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence against him.
Rap artiste Honey Singh has taken to Instagram to issue a statement regarding allegations of domestic abuse levelled against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. Calling the accusations 'false and malicious' Honey Singh wrote, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious".
Singh added that he decided to break his silence because some allegations were levelled against his family. "I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature".
The rapper also wrote that everyone in the industry knows about his and Shalini's relationship. "I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon".
"I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music", Singh signed off.
Shalini Talwar filed a case against Honey Singh under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and a Delhi court had issued a notice to him.
