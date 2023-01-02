'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Child Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan Buys a Lavish Flat in Mumbai
'I'm already dreaming bigger,' said the 15-year-old actor in her latest Instagram post.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhaanika Dhawan has checked off a big dream of hers - buying her own house in Mumbai at the age of 15. Taking to social media, the actor shared the big news with her fans. She penned a heartfelt note as she posted a few pictures of herself with her parents and the keys to her new home.
The caption of her post read, "With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream.
Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother who is some magician. She in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!! There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day."
She further added, "My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings."
Here, take a look:
Dhawan rose to prominence for her performance as Ruhi in the popular TV series Ye Hai Mohabbatein, which also starred Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles. The 2012 show, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, marked the start of her career.
Besides, Dhawan also made a brief appearance in the Salman Khan's film Jai Ho and Sunny Deol's Ghayal Once Again.
