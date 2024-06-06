'Would Sit Outside Offices With Vivek's Photos Before His Debut': Suresh Oberoi

Recalling how Vivek got his debut film Company with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, Suresh further told Bollywood Hungama, "For Vivek, I would struggle. I would sit outside offices with his photos in my hand. Ram Gopal Varma's office and all these other offices. It was a second struggle for me. Then, ultimately, Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) gave him his first film."

Suresh was last seen on screen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Following the film's success, Vivek penned a heartfelt note for his father on social media. It read, "To the man who held my hand and walked side by side with me on all my victories, my hero off screen and on screen, congratulations on the blockbuster success of #Animal. There is nothing more rewarding than having the title of your no.1 fan and walking by your side on your victories. To many more like this!"

Have a look at his post here: