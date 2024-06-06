'Would Sit Outside Offices With Vivek's Photos Before His Debut': Suresh Oberoi

Suresh Oberoi recently recalled his struggles for son Vivek Oberoi, before he got his big break in the Hindi film industry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the film veteran said that he used to sit outside producers' offices with Vivek's photos in hand.
He added that although he had groomed his son for the big screen since childhood, launching him was a like a "second struggle" for him. "I groomed him since his childhood. I made him do stage shows, got him to do (acting) classes and courses with my senior from FTII," Suresh said.
Recalling how Vivek got his debut film Company with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, Suresh further told Bollywood Hungama, "For Vivek, I would struggle. I would sit outside offices with his photos in my hand. Ram Gopal Varma's office and all these other offices. It was a second struggle for me. Then, ultimately, Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) gave him his first film."
Suresh was last seen on screen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Following the film's success, Vivek penned a heartfelt note for his father on social media. It read, "To the man who held my hand and walked side by side with me on all my victories, my hero off screen and on screen, congratulations on the blockbuster success of #Animal. There is nothing more rewarding than having the title of your no.1 fan and walking by your side on your victories. To many more like this!"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek was last seen in director Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. In addition to Vivek, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.
