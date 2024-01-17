'In Early 2000s, The Film Industry Was Unprofessional': Vivek Oberoi

Rohit Shetty's debut web series Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles and will release on Amazon Prime Video on 19 January. The trio take centre stage as Delhi cops, and the show unfolds against the backdrop of a battle between the officers and crimes committed in the city.
The Quint spoke to Vivek Oberoi about the difference between directors then and now, the influence cinema has on society, whether he would be part of a project whose messaging he disagrees with, the unprofessionalism he has seen on sets earlier and more.
We asked the actor, who has completed 21 years in the industry, about what difference he notices today when it comes to women representation on screen.
Vivek responded, "I think there is empowerment of women on our sets now. They are not just dolled-up and objectified; people are now writing powerful women characters."
The actor also spoke about the impact cinema has on society and why he doesn't have 'any tolerance for the guardians of morality.' "Cinema is part entertainment, part value addition and part educational. If the messaging of the film is unique, different, disruptive and it's not something people accept today, it doesn't mean it won't be the face of society tomorrow."
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty