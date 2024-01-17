ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'In Early 2000s, The Film Industry Was Unprofessional': Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi speaks about whether he would be part of a project whose messaging he disagrees with.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rohit Shetty's debut web series Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles and will release on Amazon Prime Video on 19 January. The trio take centre stage as Delhi cops, and the show unfolds against the backdrop of a battle between the officers and crimes committed in the city.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Quint spoke to Vivek Oberoi about the difference between directors then and now, the influence cinema has on society, whether he would be part of a project whose messaging he disagrees with, the unprofessionalism he has seen on sets earlier and more.

We asked the actor, who has completed 21 years in the industry, about what difference he notices today when it comes to women representation on screen.

Vivek responded, "I think there is empowerment of women on our sets now. They are not just dolled-up and objectified; people are now writing powerful women characters."

Also Read

Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Takes On a Deadly Mission

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The actor also spoke about the impact cinema has on society and why he doesn't have 'any tolerance for the guardians of morality.' "Cinema is part entertainment, part value addition and part educational. If the messaging of the film is unique, different, disruptive and it's not something people accept today, it doesn't mean it won't be the face of society tomorrow."

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: