'In Early 2000s, The Film Industry Was Unprofessional': Vivek Oberoi

The Quint spoke to Vivek Oberoi about the difference between directors then and now, the influence cinema has on society, whether he would be part of a project whose messaging he disagrees with, the unprofessionalism he has seen on sets earlier and more.

We asked the actor, who has completed 21 years in the industry, about what difference he notices today when it comes to women representation on screen.

Vivek responded, "I think there is empowerment of women on our sets now. They are not just dolled-up and objectified; people are now writing powerful women characters."