Kangana Ranaut: Delusional Fangirl or Aspiring Genocidal Dictator?

Ironically, it’s not the hate filled posts that began driving regular people away — it was the lack of empathy in the middle of this pandemic. Some of her own fans spoke of her tweets sounding biased and insensitive to the sufferings of others. She still had the RW troll army on her side though, and the hate-filled-tirades continued and were encouraged, on Twitter and Instagram.

Kangana might have been living with the delusion that she had attained demigod status and was operating independently but there’s no such thing as a free lunch. The fact that she had a free rein to spout all her nonsense and spread fake news, was only because she was furthering an agenda that was part of a larger state-driven machinery. And sometimes, it’s easy to get caught up in the role-play, so much so that one forgets there are boundaries and rules when you’ve chosen to become part of that machinery.

Rule No. 1 is you don’t question the hand that feeds you.

Rule No. 2 is you don’t embarrass them.

Kangana broke that second rule when she brought up something that PM Modi has spent a good part of the last decade trying to whitewash. While hordes of users on Twitter have been reporting Kangana’s toxic tweets for months, this one would have been an embarrassment for many on her own side too. It’s not surprising then, that she copped a permanent ban on Twitter. What will be interesting to see is how the next few months play out on Instagram, the platform she’s focusing all her energies on after being thrown off Twitter. While she’s had the Instagram account since 2016, it’s only of late that she has started posting her own thoughts and videos.

A few days back, Kangana drew the ire of multitudes of Instagram users with her inflammatory posts on Palestine. But she’s called for genocide before and gotten away with it. So, nothing new there. What is interesting though is that she’s gone back to questioning the government’s inaction in West Bengal, this time with a few personal barbs and digs at the Prime Minister. Sample this: “If you are suddenly taken over by a desire to win Nobel peace prize please know that it will be smeared in Hindus blood…” (sic).