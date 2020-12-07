Women's Victimhood is Celebrated in Indian Films: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee added that being a victim is okay up to a certain point, but it is also very important that there is something more to the part. "When you are a victim of something, what is it that you learn from the incident? You realise that it's your dignity that matters the most and then you put up a good fight. This makes me think about a line from Thappad - 'All that Amrita wanted was dignity and respect'. In reality, we too want happiness and respect. I am glad people are slowly waking up to this realisation".

Citing Malti's example from Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone told Rajeev Masand that the actor also adds to a particular character. "When it comes to dignity, that particular layer comes from me. And I am not someone who has ever done anything for pity. Secondly, it also comes from sharing an empathy with my characters and understanding their lives. So why should it not have that layer? Why should it come from a place of pity?".