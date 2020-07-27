Wish This Was a Nightmare: Sushant’s Sister Recalls Fond Memories

"One day after lunch break was over I saw Bhai in my classroom, in my building. We were just 4/5 year olds then. I was completely shocked and as well as happy to see him and asked him how he got there, because his building was at-least half a kilometer away. He told me that he was feeling alone and anxious and wanted to be with me. I pondered for while thinking how adventurous and courageous he was to escape his building with a watchman and then walking half a kilometer and entering my building right under a watchman’s nose and finally finding my class and me". Shweta said she managed to convince her teacher to let Sushant stay for a while with her, and the duo had great fun.