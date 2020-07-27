Wish This Was a Nightmare: Sushant’s Sister Recalls Fond Memories
The late actor's sister pens a heartbreaking note.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken to social media to pen two heartbreaking posts, reliving childhood memories of her late brother. Shweta began by saying she wants to share stories of Sushant with his fans because "it is said that the more you share your grief, the less it hurts".
In the first post, Shweta spoke about Sushant's birth. She said that her family members always spoke about how her parents wanted a son because their first child passed away when he was just one-and-a-half years old. "But mom and dad were very hopeful for a second son.... they made a sankalp (mannat) and started praying to Maa Bhagwati for straight 2 years. They fasted, they meditated, they did puja, hawan and went to spiritual places and met spiritual people. But then I was born, on a Diwali day.... Mumma considered me very lucky and often called me Lakshmi Ji. They continued with their Sadhna, and a year later my little brother was born. Right from the beginning he was a charmer, he mesmerized everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes".
Shweta continued with how people would always refer to Sushant and her as 'Gudia-Gulshan'. "We were always time together, We played, danced, studied, did all sorts of mischiefs, ate, slept, did everything together so much so that people forgot we were 2 separate individuals, they even called us “Gudia-Gulshan” as if we were a single entity (Bhai’s nick was Gulshan and mine Gudia)".
Shweta shared an anecdote about the days when both had just joined school. When Shweta’s UKG classes started, she had to move to a different building and was separated from her little brother, who was studying in prep.
"One day after lunch break was over I saw Bhai in my classroom, in my building. We were just 4/5 year olds then. I was completely shocked and as well as happy to see him and asked him how he got there, because his building was at-least half a kilometer away. He told me that he was feeling alone and anxious and wanted to be with me. I pondered for while thinking how adventurous and courageous he was to escape his building with a watchman and then walking half a kilometer and entering my building right under a watchman’s nose and finally finding my class and me". Shweta said she managed to convince her teacher to let Sushant stay for a while with her, and the duo had great fun.
Shweta also spoke about the year she got married and moved to the US and the pain of separation from her brother. She concluded by saying that she still wishes the tragic incident was a nightmare. "I only wish I could have protected him from everything....I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more."
